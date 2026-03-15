Shirley Foust

Foust, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Foust, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026, in Miamisburg, Ohio. Born on May 28, 1931, in Brazil, Indiana, Shirley's life was marked by love, dedication, and a deep commitment to her family and church family. A proud graduate of Miamisburg High School, Class of 1950, Shirley always held a special place in her heart for her hometown and the church family at Trinity Church of Miamisburg. Her warmth, kindness, and nurturing spirit touched all who knew her. Shirley was renowned for making holidays truly special for her family and friends, especially Christmas. She delighted in decorating and baking for these occasions, with her Christmas cookies becoming a cherished tradition for many. Her love of flowers and travel added richness to her life, as did her joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Among her favorite pastimes were visits to Kings Island and listening to music in the park, moments that brought her happiness and fulfillment. She is survived by her loving children, Stephen (Jeri) Foust, Janice Dzwonkowski (Gary Kennedy), and Denise (Donovan) Douglas; grandchildren, Kyle Foust (Amanda Bright), Kent (Mary) Foust, Billy Dzwonkowski (Ashley White), Daniel (Caroline) Douglas, Danae (Harry) Jones, and Dresden (Sam) Douglas; and great-grandchildren, James Douglas, Thomas Douglas, and Lilith Foust. Shirley also leaves behind her sister, Arlene (Lowell) Suttman, along with many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Jeananne Weidle, who held a dear place in her heart. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Jack Foust, her parents Frederick and Anita Urban, and her siblings Eileen Wentlender and Donald Urban. Her life was one filled with love, grace, and devotion. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2026 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Trinity Church of Miamisburg (203 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342). Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



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