Shirley Gnau

Gnau, Shirley T.



Shirley T. Gnau, 85, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. A loving wife and mother, Shirley was born in Baltimore, MD on June 18, 1940 to the late Clarence and Jewel (Swain) Trawick. She is preceded in death by her husband, retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief Thomas F. Gnau Sr. (2006), her brother Robert Trawick, and her sister, Elizabeth Harvey. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Thomas Gnau Jr. (Debi) and Ronald Gnau (Claire); 7 grandchildren; Mindy, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Jenny, Maggie, Thomas III and Annie, and a brother, Dr. Donald Trawick (Linda). Shirley was very generous and often donated to St. Jude, Feed the Children, SICSA and many other organizations. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd in Huber Heights. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite organization in her name.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com