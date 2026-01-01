Shirley Horn

Horn (Farnsworth), Shirley Elaine



Shirley died on Sunday, December 28 in West Chester, Ohio. She was 98.



Born November 1, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio, Shirley grew up across the street from Brown School and graduated from Fairview High School. She and her white English Bulldog, Paddy, were a common sight on Birchwood Avenue. Shirley attended the University of Michigan, graduating in 1949. As an only child, her Gamma Phi Beta sorority sisters were especially important to her. After graduating, she taught first grade elementary school classes in Ann Arbor and Detroit, saving up for her first trip to Europe.



In 1952, she went on a blind date with Charles F. (Chuck) Horn and on August 1, 1953 they were married in Dayton, Ohio. Chuck graduated from law school in 1954 and they settled in Lakewood, Ohio, where Holly, 1955, and Charles J., 1957, were born. In 1960 the family moved to Kettering, Ohio, where Chuck opened his first law office and daughter Heidi was born.



In 1963 Chuck ran for Kettering City Council and won, initiating a long and distinguished life in public service. Shirley supported him throughout his political career. And she had her own interests, her own life. Raising three children was a central focus. She also volunteered at various agencies, including Planned Parenthood and Meals on Wheels. For several years, she served as the volunteer Director of Religious Education at the Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. And her astrology practice was an expression of her spiritual and healing gifts.



Shirley had good women friends, some going back to grade school. These were strong relationships that, once forged, sustained these women throughout their lives.



She was an avid reader, with wide-ranging interests. Music, art, and modernist architecture fascinated; she played the piano and painted. She instilled and nurtured the love of music (which she received from her mother, Agnes) in all her children, crossing generations.



Shirley loved to travel, mainly to Europe, but most especially to her beloved France. She spoke several Romance languages. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a huge movie fan. She was also an accomplished seamstress, creating Cotillion dresses, Halloween costumes, tailored coats.



Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Agnes Roberts Farnsworth and Edgerton Granger Farnsworth; her husband Charles F. Horn; her daughter Heidi E. Kruezer. She is survived by her daughter Holly E. Horn (Benjamin Maucere) and her son Charles J. Horn (Caroline) and two grandchildren: Charles A. Horn and Alison E. Horn.



A Celebration of the Life of Shirley Elaine Horn will be held in the spring.



