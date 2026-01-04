Lowry (Geiger), Shirley Ann



Shirley Lowry, age 90, of Xenia passed away Saturday, December 27, 2025.



Shirley was born September 23, 1935 in Xenia, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Mabel Geiger. She loved gambling at the casino with her late significant other Jesse Brashear. Shirley also loved watching and feeding the birds and squirrels and would often take cat food to a local business to feed the stray cats and kittens because she felt sorry for them. She found joy in the simple things: playing scrabble with her best friend Phyllis, playing games on her computer, and long conversations with her friends and family (especially telling them to play the lottery because it was high!). No family gathering was complete without her amazing deviled eggs! Shirley loved her family dearly, her humor and warmth will never be forgotten. Shirley is survived by her best friend/son Greg (Ashley) Lowry of Tiffin and Kim (Dave) McGlothen of Xenia; 5 grandchildren Matt (Jessica) Lowry, Jennifer (Gary) Holcomb, Dustin (Theresa) McGlothen, Gracie and Taylor Solomon and 11 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly! "Loving you forever". Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family.



