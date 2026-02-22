Shirley Suhr

Suhr (Grenz), Shirley Ann
age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 16, 2026. Shirley's family invites friends to gather at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering, Ohio (2100 E. Stroop Rd.), at 1:00pm on Tuesday, March 3, to share memories and offer condolences. A Celebration of Shirley's life will begin at 2:00pm at the same location. For full remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429