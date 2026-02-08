Turner, Shirley A.



Shirley A. Turner, age 83, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Funeral Service 11:30 am Thursday, February 12, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11:30 am. Family will receive friends 10:30 am- 11:30 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to With God's Grace Food Pantry in honor of Shirley Turner at www.withgodsgracepantry.org



