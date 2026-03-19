Shirley Williams-Martin

Williams-Martin, Shirley Elizabeth



age 86 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Shirley was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 17, 1939 to Delbert and Mildred Shepherd. Shirley graduated from Fairfield High School. She was active in church, enjoyed singing and crocheting. Shirley is survived by her sons, George Randall (Deanna) Williams III, Dwayne "Tobe" (Tara) Williams and Terry (Gina) Williams; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Williams; her grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel, Christopher, Brian, David, Jesse, Brittney, Cameron, Dakota, Gabrielle, Amber and Brandon; several great-grandchildren; her sisters, Geneva Kincer and Donna Partin; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Shepherd; her mother, Mildred (Gilford) Hampton; her husband, George R. Williams II; her husband, Wayne Martin; her son, Samuel Vernon Williams; and her brother, Jim Shepherd. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bill Delver officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



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