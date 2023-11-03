Shively, Lloyd L.
Lloyd L. Shively, age 98 of Englewood, Ohio, formerly of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the First United Church of Christ, 400 North Main Street, Lewisburg. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the church.
Funeral Home Information
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lewisburg
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH
45338