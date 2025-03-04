Shobe, Richard W.



Shobe, Richard M., 92, passed away peacefully after suffering a stroke. A resident of Urbana, Ohio, he was born in Springfield, Ohio to Earl "Kelly" and Marguerite (Berry) Shobe and lived there for many years. Richard taught auto mechanics at Joint Vocational School (JVS), worked as an auto mechanic and enjoyed many hobbies including golf, reading, traveling and anything to do with the old west. He had a witty saying for everything and never failed to help his family. Survivors include his daughters, Judy Shobe and Denise Rodgers; son-in-law Peter "Jim" Rodgers; grandson, Nicholas Rodgers; sister, Marylu Shobe; sister-in-law, Melanie Shobe; nephew, Todd Shobe and cousins Tom Berry and Lisa Litt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, June (Heinze) Shobe and his brother, Robert Shobe. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Urbana. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Springfield.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com