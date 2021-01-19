SHOEMAKER,



Janet Kathleen Shoemaker, age 83 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was born December 5, 1937, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late Howard Elwood and Pauline (Coss) Roberts. Janet worked as a secretary at Wright-Patterson AFB and also in food service with the Fairborn City School District. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 in Fairborn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John R. Shoemaker Sr.; grandson, Cory Christy; great-grandson, Carson DiGregorio; and brother Tom Roberts. Survivors include her two children, Suzanne (Brett) Christy of Maryland, John, Jr. (Deanna) Shoemaker of Xenia; four grandchildren, Kyle (Amy) Christy, Travis (Erica) Shoemaker, Amber DiGregorio, Ben Sharp (Liz Merritts); eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey, Grace, and Emily Christy, Grayson and Madelyn Shoemaker, Ava DiGregorio, Nevaeh Merritts; and niece Melissa Muncy who visited often and to whom she was very close with; as well as numerous other extended family and friends. No service, inurnment will be at the Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at



