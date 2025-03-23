Shoemaker, William B. "Bill"



William Bernard Shoemaker, affectionately known as Bill, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2025, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 24, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, and was a dedicated member of his community throughout his life. Bill enjoyed a fulfilling career, initially retiring from Navistar before stepping into a new chapter at his wife's dealership, Shoemaker Ford Inc., where he retired for the second time. His career exemplified his strong work ethic and his commitment to supporting his family. Beyond his professional endeavors, Bill was a man who cherished his loved ones. His enduring marriage of 60 years to K. Faye (Hensley) Shoemaker was a testament to the love and laughter they shared. Bill had a unique ability to bring joy to those around him, always striving to make Faye laugh. Together, they traveled the world, creating memories that will be forever cherished by his wife. In addition to his family life, Bill served honorably in the United States Army, showcasing his dedication to his country. He was also a former member of the Northridge Lions Club, where he engaged with his community and made lasting friendships. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, K. Faye (Hensley) Shoemaker; his sons, William B. Shoemaker Jr. and Brian W. Shoemaker; his cherished granddaughter, Shelbi Nikol Shoemaker; along with his caring sisters-in-law, Sharon Pecenka and Nina (Richard) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Shoemaker; his mother, Geraldine Margaret (Puckett) Hoberty; step-father, Jim Hoberty; and siblings, Mary Bobst, Jim Shoemaker, Charles Shoemaker, and Dorothy Lockard. Bill's legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering support for his family will continue to inspire those who carry his memory. His impact on the lives of his loved ones and community will be profoundly felt and remembered. The family will have private services entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Northridge Lions Club.





