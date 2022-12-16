SHOOK, Jerome L.



"Jerry"



78, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Concordia Village Care Center in Springfield, IL. Jerry was born January 1, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa to Maxwell and Marguerite (Pope) Shook. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy (Brannon) Fitzwater; and his beloved dogs, Nicholas, TJ and Toy. Jerry moved to Springfield, Ohio, at age of two, and was a 1961 graduate from Shawnee High School. During high school he worked part-time at Sunnyland Hardware, owned by his father, and was also a Beatty Town Volunteer Firefighter from 1958-1966. After graduation he worked full-time for B&C Electric and then moved to part time as he joined the Springfield, Ohio, Fire Department in 1966. He began working as a part-time electrician for R.T. Bundy & Assoc. of Urbana, Ohio, in 1975. He retired from the fire department as a Lieutenant in 1994 and began working full-time for RT Bundy until he retired. He was a member of IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) and served as an official for YMCA, USA, High School and NCAA swimming. Jerry has resided in Springfield, Illinois, near his daughter since 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Angie (Leslie) Acakpo-Satchivi; granddaughter, Ayla; son, Adam (Aimee) Shook of Cocoa, Florida; granddaughter, Daniella; grandson, Elliott; sister, Joanie Phillips of Tecumseh, Michigan; his ex-wife and friend, Marianne Gregory of Melbourne, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was always willing to help anyone. He could fix almost anything and made every effort to be handy even as his mind and body declined from Parkinson's Disease. He always had a suggestion for how something could be improved or made more efficient! His family and caregivers have many "Jerry" stories that will keep them chuckling for years. Angie developed a new appreciation for the term "Jerry-rigged" during her years of caring for him. She is grateful for the life-skills she gained as she and her dad tackled "to-do" lists over the years in her homes. Adam will forever appreciate his father's encouragement to tear it apart and fix it. Adam has many fond memories with his dad...pizza from the bowling alley, watching sports and playing cards. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 am in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Firefighter Turnout and funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Fire Department Fire Prevention Trust Fund, 350 N. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504.

