Shoup, Mary Sue



Mary Sue Shoup, 86, of Casstown, OH, passed away peacefully in her home on February 24, 2025, surrounded by family. She was born on March 3, 1938, in Troy, OH, to the late Floyd and Ruth Spears.



Truly the heart of her family, Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who built her life around the people she loved. She graduated from Troy High School in 1956 and attended Miami-Jacobs in Dayton before starting her career at Hobart Corp. On November 7, 1959, Mary married Carl "Smoke" Shoup, and together they shared 65 beautiful years of marriage. After marrying Smoke, she chose to leave the workforce to focus on raising their family, a role she embraced with joy and enthusiasm.



As the wife of a farmer, Mary dedicated herself to making a home where her family could grow and thrive. She was an incredibly skilled seamstress, an excellent cook and baker, and had a lifelong love of crafting and reading. She also enjoyed traveling, especially spending time at their vacation home in Florida.



Mary was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Eastern Star, and Lostcreek United Church of Christ. She valued the friendships she built through these organizations and was the first to lend a helping hand whenever there was a need.



Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Smoke, and their four children: Jeffery Shoup of Casstown, OH; Susan (Fred) Smith of Dublin, OH; Catherine (Derrin) Brenner of Casstown, OH; and Karen (Jeff) Patton of Casstown, OH. She was a proud grandmother to Kristen (Jon) McConnell, Jennifer (Ben) Meade, Dannielle (Kevin) Leckey, Emily Smith, Lucy Smith, and Megan (Adam) Knepper, and a great-grandmother to Kaleb, Jacie, and Joey McConnell; Hazel Meade; Nick, Alex, Sawyer, Hayden, and Parker Leckey. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry "Butch" Spears, sister-in-law Nancy Spears, brother-in-law Tom Kirk, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruth Spears; her Mother-in-Law, Lucy Shoup, her brother, Howard "Mackey" Spears; her sisters, Betty (Tom) Kirk and Jane (Dennis) McDaniel; and her sister-in-law, Carol (Jerry) Spears.



Later in life, Mary faced challenges of Parkinson's disease with grace and resilience. Despite its difficulties her spirit remained strong and her determination resolute. Just like in every other aspect of life, her strength and perseverance were an inspiration to those around her.



Mary's life was built on her unwavering love for her family, her deeply genuine kindness, and the warmth she brought into every moment with her. Words will never fully articulate the depth of her impact, so we will honor her by living as she did: caring for our families deeply, giving selflessly, and creating spaces filled with warmth and love.



To honor Mary's life, visitation will be held on Friday, February 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. Services will be held at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Ohio.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mary's caregivers for their loving care, kindness, and respect. Additionally, thank you to Hospice of Miami County.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com



