Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SHOUP, Robin Theryl "Rob"

Robin "Rob" Theryl Shoup, son of Don and Ruth Shoup, was born April 19, 1958, in Miami County, Ohio. He departed this life at 5:45 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his home in Celina, Ohio. He was a partner with his brother, Randy, at H&S Plumbing, West Milton. He is survived by his son, Ean; mother and step-father, Glen Landes; brother, Randy and wife,

Brenda; sister, LuAnn and husband, Russell Lahman. The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Wheelock Cemetery, West Milton. Online memories of Rob may be left for the family at


www.hale-sarver.com


Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

