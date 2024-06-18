Shropshire, Jessie

Shropshire (Mabra), Jessie Louise

Jessie Louise (Mabra) Shropshire, 94, passed away June 12, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born August 20, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of Louis F. and Nettie (Mack) Mabra. Services will be held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday, June 19th at 1PM with Pastor Brown officiating. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 12 Noon. Condolences can be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

