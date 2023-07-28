Shroyer, Ralph Howard



Ralph Howard Shroyer, age 95, of Englewood, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was born at home in New Carlisle, Ohio on March 29, 1928 to Earl and Ruth (Roberts) Shroyer. He was in the middle of nine siblings.



The family will receive friends from 10 AM- 12 PM on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Salem Church of the Brethren, 6037 Phillipsburg-Union Rd, Englewood, OH 45322 with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM with Pastor Lee Saylor officiating. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Doctors without Borders, PO Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5022. Online memories of Ralph may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral