Shuey, Dorisanne



SHUEY, Dorisanne C. (Bashore), age 92, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024. Dorisanne was a paralegal retiring after 60 years of service and a member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 1977; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Dorisanne is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Cressence Booher of Kettering, Michele & Jeff Fowler of Wilmington; son, Michael Shuey of Dayton; sister & brother-in-law, Sue & Jim Gatling of TX; sister-in-law, Delores Bashore of IA; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:30 AM Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Melvin Younger officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM Saturday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse in Dorisanne's memory.



