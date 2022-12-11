dayton-daily-news logo
SHUMARD, Ronald

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHUMARD, Ronald Riley "Shu"

Age 87, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Receiving of family and friends will be from 5:00PM – 7:00PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, with the funeral service Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville, Ohio 45459. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Ron. For the full remembrance please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

