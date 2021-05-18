SICK, Michael Richard



Age 47 passed away at his home on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He is survived by his wife Colleen Sick; two children Zakery Sick and Hailey Sick; his parents Michael Paul and



Elizabeth Sick; two sisters Alicia (Joe) Pope and Sara (Gary) Langford; one brother Jason Bennett. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4,



Fairfield from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral at 6:00PM.



