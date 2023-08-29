Silvers, Sonya

Obituaries
Silvers (Brashear), Sonya Jean

Age 43, of Dayton, passed away August 25, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 21, 1980. She was a loving wife and mother who loved cooking, doing crafts and home decor. She adored her little dog, Skye. Sonya is survived by her loving husband, Jesse Silvers; son, Andrew, 23; daughter, Allison, 19; parents: Jim and Marilyn Brashear; mother-in-law: Robin Silvers; 3 sisters: Wendy Carter and Allen, Jessica Ndoye and El and Jennifer Silvers; brother, James R. Brashear; grandfather, O'Bryan Brashear; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, 1 great-nephew and 1 great-niece. Sonya was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Wayne Silvers; and grandmother, Vauda Foster. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Sonya or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

