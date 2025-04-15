Simmerman, Helen E.



Helen E. Simmerman, age 97, of Beavercreek peacefully passed away at Hospice of Dayton on April 11, 2025 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Philip and Evelyn Cooper, seven siblings, husband Harold V. Simmerman II and her son Harold V. Simmerman III. Helen is survived by her daughter Debra (John) Spencer, son Steven Simmerman, daughter-in-law Patricia Simmerman, grandchildren Michelle (Brian) Robinson, Brian Black, Stephanie (Paul) Moore, Jeffrey (Amanda) Simmerman, Nathan (Katlyn) Simmerman, Stacia Lamb and 3 great grandchildren Emma, Harry and Sophie. Helen started her career at NCR, then continued on to Wonder Bread Bakery and retired after working 26 years for the City of Dayton. After retirement she went on to work for the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation and then on to the Kettering Foundation. She loved working and meeting new people. Although Helen worked many years, she loved spending time with her family celebrating birthdays and holidays. Most of all she cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She was the baker of the family and made the best Chocolate Cream pie and Chocolate Fudge cake. Helen's life was truly a blessing from God. She will be forever missed by her family, friends and all those who came to know her. A private funeral will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com