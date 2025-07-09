Simmons, Janice

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Simmons, Janice

age 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Memorial services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Newport, Al
2
Rice, Donald
3
Mcdonell, Michael
4
Kingdom, Michael
5
Lanham, Patricia