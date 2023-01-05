dayton-daily-news logo
X

SIMMONS, Ruth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SIMMONS, Ruth Ann

Age 87 of Dayton, OH, and formerly of Chillicothe, OH, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, December 28th 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She is survived by her daughter (Victoria); three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a loving host of family and friends. and a loving host of family and friends. Ruth was a devoted professional dietitian of Dayton Public Schools and enjoyed her retirement by traveling, community activities, visiting and hosting family and friends. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 6, 2023, at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation 12-1PM.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
EDGINGTON, Patricia
2
Harris, Coretta Yvonne
3
HIBBERT, Phyllis
4
CRUEA, Kelly
5
McLAUGHLIN, Joyce
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top