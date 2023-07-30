Simonds, George Martz



It is with sadness that we share the death of George Martz Simonds, 87, on July 13, 2023, surrounded by his family in Newport News, VA. He was born to Frank Carroll Simonds and Emma Louise Beury Simonds in Philadelphia. George graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH, where he met the love of his life, Michael Ann (Mickey) Stouffer Simonds. They settled in Oxford and together opened the area's first travel agency, giving them the opportunity to plan study abroad programs for the university community, and to travel the world together.



George dedicated much of his life to serving the Oxford community as a Township Trustee. He took a lead role in restoring both Woodside Cemetery and the Doty Settlement Cemetery in Oxford. In later years, he served as Executive Director of the United Way, raising funds for local charities. He loved Miami University and was a dedicated brother to the Mu Upsilon Chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which awarded him the national Coulter Cup for his service to an undergraduate chapter.



In addition to his wife Mickey, George is survived by his daughters, Dawn Simonds Ramirez (married to Bryant Ramirez, daughters, Sophia Ramirez and Liliana Ramirez) and Shelly Anne Simonds (married to Paul Danehy, daughters, Tessa Danehy and Georgia Danehy).



After a family ceremony at Woodside Cemetery, the family will welcome guests to a Celebration of his Life at the Oxford Community Art Center from 1:00 - 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Oxford Community Foundation | Ohio (oxfordfdn.org). Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



