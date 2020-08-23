SIMPSON, Constance Hall Age 75, of Dayton, passed away August 17, 2020, in Miamisburg. She was born on February 15, 1945, in Springfield, OH, to Jack and Dorothy (Grimm) Tritle. She was preceded in death by her husband's Byron Hall and John Simpson and her son Michael Hall. She is survived by her brothers, Steven (Judith) Tritle, Douglas (Margaret) Tritle, and sister, Nancy Dennis, and granddaughters, Emmy and Elaina. Connie worked at Standard Register as an engineer support. She then worked for over 10 years at the Community Blood and Tissue Center. Connie was an avid reader and loved football, including her beloved Cincinnati Bengals. Due to COVID there will be no public service. A private family service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the Tobias Funeral Home website.

