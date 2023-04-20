Simpson, Fred

Simpson Jr., Fred



Fred Simpson Jr., 84, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. His wife, Judith Colvin Simpson, survives. They were married on September 29, 1956. Mr. Simpson was born November 4, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Fred Simpson Sr. and Mary Grande Simpson Bowman. He was a graduate of Northridge High School in Dayton and attended Wright State University.



Mr. Simpson was the president of Simpson Floor Sanding Inc., a fourth-generation family business that is continuing with his son and grandson. He was a devout member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a life member and benefactor of the NRA. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid car enthusiast.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph (Cheryl) Simpson; daughter, Sandra Simpson; grandchildren, Joey (Ashley) Simpson, Bethany (Oscar) Limon, Nicole Gipson, Stacy Anderson, Ava Simpson, Damian Simpson, Michelle (Burak) Cakir, Melanie Meehan, and Meredith Meehan; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, a son, Fred Simpson III; brother, Tony Simpson; sister, Marietta Buchanan; granddaughter, Victoria Simpson; and stepfather, Murray Bowman, are preceded in death.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM  8:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry Street, Wilmington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery on Gano Road.



For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

