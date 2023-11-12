Simpson, Gary



Gary K. Simpson (2/15/1945  11/4/2023)



Preceded in death by parents Art and Cheryl Simpson and brother, Larry.



Gary is survived by his caregiver and wife of 40 years, Sandra Simpson, son Bret, stepdaughter Wendy (Ron) Saxe, grandson Ben Saxe and granddaughter Elizabeth (Alec) Eisnnicher.



Gary was able to remain at home through his eight-year illness journey. He would not have been able to do so without the assistance provided by his VA team, Karen, Tigist, Elaine, Pam, and Dr. Nayak as well as the Ohio Health Hospice team, Tiwanna, Natasha, and Thomas.



There was no viewing or service per Gary's wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Columbus VA or Ohio Health Hospice.



Cremation arrangements were made by Hill Funeral Home in Westerville, OH.



