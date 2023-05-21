Simpson, Peggy Jean



Peggy Jean Simpson, 84, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2023, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on December 18, 1938, in Jackson, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Alice (Kyle) Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David H. Simpson, of Springfield. Peggy never met a stranger and loved to talk to people. She loved to sing, and her birthday song was always the highlight of any celebration. She loved her flowers in the spring and summer and keeping the perfect lawn. Peggy loved her family and will be extremely missed. Peggy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Davina and Aaron Albright of Springfield, sons and daughters-in-law, Brett and Missi Simpson of Springfield, David "Chris" and Robin Simpson of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Paige Powell, Evan Powell, Audrey Albright, Brandyn Simpson, Kailyn Simpson, Courtney Jenkins, Lindsey (Eric) Stutz, and Casey Simpson. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, and her sisters-in-law whom she called sisters, Mendy Thompson, Nancy Cherrington, and Bonnie Doherty. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, Sam, Brud, Mary, Vernie, Lucille, Betty, and Helen and her other sisters-in-law, Patricia Peters, Gladys Caudill, and Kay Clark. You may donate in honor of her name to the Alzheimer's Association to help with research for a cure at www.alz.org. Her ashes will be scattered according to her request. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



