Simpson ,Sue Anna (Barclay) of Clark County departed this Earthly life peacefully August 20, 2023, at the age of 82. She was born May 19,1941, the youngest child of Charles and Easter Barclay. She was raised on a small family farm located on Old Columbus Road Springfield, Ohio. Working alongside her Daddy on this family farm is where she cultivated her lifelong passion for growing flowers and vegetables. The only thing she loved more than growing flowers and vegetables was sharing them with friends and family. She attended Northeastern Schools until her senior year of high school. She was proud to be in the first graduating class of Shawnee high school in 1959. She was employed by the Clark County Clerk of Courts for many years. Then proceeded to employment with the I Supply Company in Springfield then in Fairborn Office. She was a dedicated employee to the company for over 33 years when retiring. During her retirement she enjoyed many years volunteering at Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Regional Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerald, sisters Joy and Gloria. She is survived by daughters Melanie (Randy)Hess of Mechanicsburg Pamela Simpson Richmond Indiana Grandchildren Zachary (Yvonne)Hess of South Vienna. Cole Hess of Mechanicsburg. Wm. Zeb Smith, Samantha Smith, Stephen Holden Roddy, Slyest Roddy along with her 5 great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of her family, her strong will and fierce Independence. Heartfelt Thank you to her niece, friend, and neighbor Debbie Scaggs for always being there for her over the years. Sue was truly blessed by the many years of compassionate medical care Dr. Marvin Nacelles and the staff of Eastside Medical provided. The memorial gathering will be held on Saturday August 26 at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio starting at 9am with the service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family is asking to donate to the local Clark County SPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





