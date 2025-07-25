SIMPSON, William B.



William "Bill" Simpson of Beavercreek, born September 5, 1944 passed away peacefully on July 21, 2025 in Beavercreek Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife Donna of 37 years, his sister Sharon(Dennis) and his brother Fred(Sue). He was a loving father to Greg (Michelle), Christine Lawrence (Todd), Douglas, and Leslie Woolley (Jason), along with Donna's children Rick and Nathan. Bill was a proud grandfather to his six grandchildren Tyler, Kate, Logan, Olivia, Doug, and Zack. And four step grandchildren Roxxy, Rikki, Jacob, and Levi. Bill grew up in Tipp City, Ohio where he graduated with the class of '62 from Miami East High School. He retired from GM's Delco Products division in Dayton Ohio with 36 years of service as a machine repairman. Bill loved watching sports, but even more so, participating in them. He was involved in softball leagues, golf leagues, and bowling leagues all throughout his life until only a few years ago. Even though he won numerous batting titles in softball and even had a hole in one in golf, bowling was his true passion. Bill had multiple 300 games and has been inducted into the Dayton Bowling Association Hall of Fame. This was an accomplishment he was very proud of, but he took most pride in his family. Bill will be remembered for his warm sense of humor, his loyal friendships, and his willingness to help anyone in need. Bill made people feel seen and valued. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Visitation and service is planned for Sunday, July 27 at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek from 1-3 pm where friends and family can gather to share memories of this great man. A private burial will be held on Monday with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that an act of kindness be made in Bill's honor.



