SIMS, Anna

SIMS (Sutton), Anna M.



Age 69, born April 29, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Clarence "Junior" Sutton and Rosemary (Murphy) Sutton. Anna passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. She graduated in 1971 from Badin High School. On May 14, 1971, she married the love of her life, Lenny P. Sims and together they had a son Lenny P. Sims Jr. and daughter Shauna M. Sims. She leaves behind her husband Lenny, her daughter, Shauna (Rick) Baker, two granddaughters, Zoe and Charlie, her brother Guy (Diane) Sutton, of Clearwater, FL, sisters Carolyn Wheelright, Claudia Schuster and Mary Jo (Lester) Thomas all of Fairfield, OH, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Lenny P. Sims, Jr., her parents Junior and Rosemary Sutton, her mother-in-law, Mary Rose, nephew Stephen Schuster and niece, Kelly Schuster. Private services through Webster Funeral Home will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com