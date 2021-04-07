X

SIMS, Cecelia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SIMS, Cecelia

Cecelia Sims of Columbus, OH, transitioned from her earthly life on March 31, 2021, at the age of 72. Originally from Springfield, OH, Cecelia and her husband Gary shared 53 years together raising their family and creating lasting friendships in Columbus. She

retired from AT&T (formerly Ohio Bell) and later worked as a human resources manager for National Church Residences (formerly Heritage Day Health Centers). Cecelia was a faithful member of Faith Ministries Church in Columbus. Left to cherish her memory, Cecelia is

survived by her mother Ida Sutton; two children, son G.

Christopher (Dawn) Sims and daughter Dana (Mark Wilder) Sims; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and other

relatives and close family friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, sister Tracee Sutton, brother Leroy

Sutton, Jr., and father Leroy Sutton. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St.,

Columbus, OH, where there will be a public viewing at 9am on Thursday, April 8, 2021, immediately followed by a funeral service at 10am. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate face covering according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Cecelia's

memorial celebration wall at diehl-whittaker.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service

720 E Long Street

Columbus, OH

43203

https://www.diehl-whittaker.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.