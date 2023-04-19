Sims, Willie J.



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Harris Memorial CME, 3950 Haney Road, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Dr. Cynthia Thompson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

