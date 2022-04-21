SINGH, Attam Jit



Attam Jit Singh who was born on May 17, 1944, passed away on April 19, 2022, at home with his family by his side,



after living with Lewy Body



Dementia for over 8 years. He came to The United States in 1964 to attend The University of Dayton, majoring in Engineering. While attending The University of Dayton, Attam met his wife, Judy. They married on July 2, 1966. After graduating from The University of Dayton, Attam worked at



Dayton Tire and Rubber, amongst other places, and later



retired from General Motors. While working in Engineering, Attam began pursuing his passion in Real Estate. He later



created a property management company in which he finished out his career. Attam was an energetic, charismatic, generous man who loved to cook and entertain. Attam was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Attam was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Harbans; his mother, Simrat; his brother, Inder; his son Ranjit; and his grandson, Zachary. Attam is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Nicholas Singh; his daughter, Julie Katz (Jason); his grandchildren, Derek, Nolan, Nora, Mara and Garrett; great-granddaughters, Nevaeh and Jaidyn; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wanda and Edison Brown. He is also survived by his brothers, Pammi Lamba and Jindi Lamba; his sister-in-law, Harjeet Lamba; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00am-12:00pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Funeral Services will immediately



follow the Visitation and begin at 12:00pm. To share a memory of Attam with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

