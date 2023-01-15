dayton-daily-news logo
SINGLETON, Anthony

SINGLETON, Anthony A. "Andy"

Age 85, of Bellbrook, passed away January 3, 2023, at Hospice. He was born January 14, 1937, in Dayton, to John and Annabelle Singleton. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School ('55) and attended Miami University and Wright State. Andy served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Elder-Beerman for 41 years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis (Zimmer); 2 daughters: Cindy (Hugh) Barnett and Kathy Noe; 4 grandchildren: Renee Noe, Sarah Noe, Wil Barnett, and Rob Barnett; and son-in-law Gerry Noe. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4-6pm at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek, with a Memorial Service to follow at 6pm. To share a memory or message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

