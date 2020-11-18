SINGLETON, Doras Ann



Doras Ann Singleton, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Friday, November 13, 2020. Doras was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, on December 8, 1934, to Earl Woodyard and Nora (Sexton) Woodyard. On August 19, 1950, in Lawrenceburg, IN, she married Daw Singleton, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2008. Doras served as a Sunday School Teacher, Secretary, and Treasurer for Hamilton Church of God for many years. She also was in the Ladies Auxiliary, an avid car show enthusiast, and loved going to antique tractor shows.



Doras is survived by daughter, Doras Jean (David Abney) Boggs; two sons, Daw Singleton Jr., Jerry Dean Singleton; 9 grandchildren, Marc (Sarah) Singleton, Shawnta (Stephen) Cook, Josh Hubbard, Jeff (Kristi) Singleton, Shaun (Charlotte) Singleton, Eric (Jill) Singleton, Nathan (Alise) Singleton, Kenneth Boggs, and Jason Hubbard; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Bill Woodyard, Jackie Sue Williams, and Norma Jean Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Doras was preceded in death by her husband Daw Singleton Sr.; her parents, Earl Woodyard and Nora Woodyard; and her sisters Geraldine Wolgomont and Louise Hubbard.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Keith McRoberts officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests all who attend to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



www.browndawsonflick.com