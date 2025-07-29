Singleton, Elmo



Elmo Singleton of Hamilton passed away Friday July 25, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Madison County, Kentucky on August 14, 1936 to Amos and Mina (Connor) Singleton. Mr. Singleton served in the US Army from 1955-1957. He retired from Cincinnati Bell in October, 1991 after 35 years of service. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Johnson) Singleton; sons Kirk Singleton (Denise) and Scott Singleton; step- children Tena Kidd, Larry Courtney, Jr., step son-in-law Doug Rhodus; grandchildren Chris Cox (Becky), Spencer Kidd, Dylan Courtney, Dakota Courtney (Abby), Taylor Rhodus (Kurt), Bailey Rhodus, and D.J. Rhodus; and great grandchildren Carter and Cooper Cox and Tori and Riley Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Arnold Singleton; sisters Betty Connor and Bobbie Dennis; sons Rick Singleton, Dean Singleton, Tony Singleton, and Mike Singleton, and step- daughter Tess Rhodus. Visitation on Wednesday July 30, 2025 at the Bible Baptist Church, 1249 Symmes Road, Fairfield from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Wally Miller, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in College Corner Cemetery, West College Corner, Indiana. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Hamilton for their compassionate care of Mr. Singleton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to Bible Baptist Church. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



