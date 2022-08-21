SIZELOVE, Mary Lou



Mary Lou Sizelove, 84, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022.



She was born May 12, 1938, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Estella (Nunley) Bowser.



She is survived by the father of her children, Harold R. (Reva) Hammond; children, Stella (Rex) Haller of Middletown, Ray (Bobbi) Hammond of Kingsland, GA, Phil (Debra) Hammond of St. Petersburg, FL, Michael (Sandra) Hammond of West Carrollton, and Jeff (Meredith) Hammond of Kettering; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; nephew, Bernie Potts.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Sizelove; grandson, JG Hammond; and sister, Janet Potts of Portsmouth.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMDIT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com