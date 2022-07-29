SIZEMORE, Jeanette

SIZEMORE (nee Smith), Jeanette



Jeanette Sizemore was born on July 11, 1941, and went home to be with Jesus on July 26, 2022. The eldest daughter of Foister and Eva Smith, Jeanette was born at home in Oneida, Kentucky.



She married the love of her life Clarence Sizemore on June 18, 1960. They went on to have 3 children together, Raleigh (Annette) Sizemore, Pamela (Glen) Blevins and Patricia (Mike) Bailey. She was the proud grandmother to Richelle (Michael) Faiella, Shawna Blevins, Jackson and Eliza Adams. Her loving family includes a host of brothers and sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; older brothers Wayne and Blaine; younger sister Geneva Smith; and granddaughter Madeline Adams; as well as many other extended family members.



Jeanette was a good and faithful servant of the Lord, setting a wonderful example for her children and grandchildren to live by. Her greatest joy was spending time with the love of her life and their family, as well as quilting, sewing, gardening, reading, baking and doing jigsaw puzzles. She attended Fellowship Christian Center for many years. God just missed her and wanted her to come home and be with him.



Visitation will be at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013, Monday, August 1, 2022, between the hours of 10:00am -1200pm with the funeral immediately following at 12:00pm. Pastor Houston Marcum will be officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery on Millville Ave.

