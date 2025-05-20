Skiles, Carol Sue



Carol Sue Skiles, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton following a lengthy illness. She was born in Springfield on April 12, 1944, the daughter of the late Robert and Flora (Peer) Burkhardt. Carol retired from Key Bank following over 30 years of service. Her greatest pleasure was found in spending time with her children and grandchildren, building Legos and puzzles, and solving hard Sudoku puzzles. Carol is survived by her children, Becky Skiles Gorby (Sean), Larry Jr. (Mary) Skiles, Brenda (Todd) Trinkle, and Robin Pauly; her beloved grandchildren, Candace Gorby (Drake Thompson), Sadie Skiles, Tyler (Carissa) DeVore, Kyle (Bethany) DeVore, Madison Trinkle, Tiffany (Justin) Arantz, Emma Skiles, and Sophia Pauly; eight great grandchildren; sister, Joyce (James) McCoy; numerous nieces and nephews; and her devoted caregiver and friend, Christine Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Larry Gene Skiles and siblings, Raymond, Charles, Mary, Fred, Richard, James, Charlene, and Vicki. At Carol's request, a private service will be observed by the family. Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





