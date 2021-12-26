SKILLINGS, Lois L.



89, of North Hampton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born March 30, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester and Ruth Eby. She was a part of the first graduating class of Northwestern High School where she was a cheerleader and majorette. She was a member of the North Hampton Community Church. Lois was a 4H advisor and a retired Dispatcher for Fire and Rescue for Pike Township. Lois



followed her children and grandchildren was present for all their sports and activities. She was the bookkeeper and



accountant for Skillings' Tractor for many years which she ran with her husband. Lois was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker, sewing her children's clothes, and canning and freezing vegetable garden produce. Lois loved hanging clothes out to dry even in the winter and loved the way washing dishes made her hands feel. She is survived by children, Barbara Brower, Constance Jahrmarkt, Gary Skillings; four grandchildren, Michael Mason, April Bazin, Chester Skillings, Joanna Skillings; five great-grandchildren, Trent and Emma Mason, Kaylen, Mackenzie and Samantha Bazin; nieces,



nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her



parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harold Skillings; siblings, Edwin Eby, Donald Eby and Mable Stott. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 9-10 am on with the service to follow at 10am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle.



Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of



flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pike Township Fire & Rescue or On-The-Rise. Expressions of



sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



