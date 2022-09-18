SKILLINGS, Sue

SKILLINGS (McHail),



Sue Ellen



Dec. 10, 1947 ~ Sept. 9, 2022 (age 74)



Sue Ellen (nee McHail) Skillings was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on December 10, 1947. She is the beloved mother of Alan (Michelle) Skillings and Diana (Jeremy) Smith; adoring grandmother of Katherine, Wyatt and Grant Skillings and Dillon, Austin, Madi and Logan Smith; dear sister of Mark McHail and the late Kim Young.



Sue was very loved in the Oxford community and had many dear friends, whom she treasured. She was very active with Oxford Presbyterian Church where she was a longtime member. Sue was also known by community and Miami University Alumni alike as both an MU graduate and a Professor in the Mathematics Department for over 30 years. She was a bright and shining light in the lives of her family, church and friends as well as the students she taught throughout the years. She will be deeply missed.



A celebration of life for Sue will be held on Saturday, October 8th, at 3:00 PM at the Oxford Presbyterian Church Seminary Building, (104 E. Church Street.) in Oxford, Ohio.

