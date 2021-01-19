SKINNER, DOROTHY

SKINNER (Leamman), Dorothy Mae "Dot"



Age 77, died at OSU Hospital on January 15, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 26, 1943, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Donald and Eloine (Neff) Leamman. She was a 1961 graduate of Graham High School, where she was a member of the High School Marching Band, Concert Band, and a pianist for the Boy's choir. Dorothy's life revolved around going to her son's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, and any event or activities they were in. She was always known to everyone as the one who had a camera in one hand and another camera around her neck, and always had pictures from all the events for everyone to see. She enjoyed working with pictures. Dorothy was a lifelong member of the Terre Haute Methodist Church, where she played the piano and the organ for about 64 years, and was a choir member in the recent years. She was a member of the Vintage Voices at the United Senior Service in Springfield and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #397. Dorothy retired from the City of Springfield in December 2012, where she worked for 30 years and gained many wonderful co-workers and friends. Dorothy was blessed when she met Skinner (Donald) and had three wonderful sons: Danny, Brian, and Steve, who always referred to her as "Mom". She leaves behind her two wonderful sons, Brian (Teresa) of Raymond, OH, and Steve (Kelly) of Mechanicsburg, OH. She also leaves behind a step-daughter, Donna Clark of Columbus, IN, her six beloved grandchildren: Nicki Lee Trimble of West Liberty, OH, Adam (Stephanie) Skinner of Columbus, OH, Zachary (Amber) Skinner of Raymond, OH, Seth Skinner of Raymond, OH, Tori (William) Dudding of Columbus, OH, and Trent Skinner and his fiance, Kylie, of Mechanicsburg, OH, her five great-grandchildren, Kohlton, Rylan, Lucas, Greyson, Haven, Callie, Chase, and Carson Crosby, sisters, Sarah Thornton of Sidney, OH, and Elizabeth (Bill) Pumphrey of St. Paris, OH, brothers: Bob (Wilda) Leamman of Urbana, OH, and Mike (Laurie) Leamman of Winchester, VA, sister-in-law, Carol (Rick) Harris of Springfield, OH, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Skinner, "always Skinner to me", son, Daniel Skinner, brother, Dick Leamman, maternal and paternal grandparents, and three aunts, Mildred Richardson, Mildred Lutz, and Kathryn (Curly) Neff. Family and friends will be received at the Terre Haute Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 10:00-12:00 PM. Dorothy's celebration of life will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Tim Lehman officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Terre Haute Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her two sons, Steve and Brian, grandsons, Adam, Seth, and Trent Skinner, brothers, Bob and Mike Leamman, and great-grandson, Kohlton Myers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Terre Haute Methodist Church, the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, or your favorite charity in Dorothy's honor. Arrangements in the care of Walter and Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, OH. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.walterfunerals.com