SKLAR, Steven J. "Steve" Steven J. Sklar, Sr., passed away on July 30, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Morann, Pennsylvania, on October 23, 1937, the son of Steven and Ruth (Brown) Sklar. Steve proudly served in the USAF as a meteorologist from 1954 1974, and retired in New Carlisle, Ohio. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he loved his sports. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Bonnie Sklar, Irmo, SC; two daughters, Carol White (Ron), Enon, OH; Pat DiGiacomo (Greg), Casstown, OH; son, Steven Sklar, Jr. (Debbie), Irmo, SC; along with several grandchildren. In memory of Steve, donations can be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Ashland Park Lane, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29210. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service arrangements will be announced in the near future, with a burial at the Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH, when everyone can gather safely.

