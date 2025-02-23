Slagel, Esther

Slagel (Hamp), Esther Cleola "Essie"



Esther H Slagel, age 102, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. She is predeceased by Robert, her husband of 54 years, grandson, Karras Pelfrey, and son-in-law, Dan Nipper. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (Eric) Pelfrey, Debbie (Chuck) Dean, and Robyn Nipper; three grandsons, Rob Dowell, Kyle and Kris Pelfrey; and four great-grandsons, Andrew, Matthew, and Zachary Dowell, and Sylas Pelfrey. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Hospice of Dayton. A visitation for Esther will be held at Ascension Church on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 from 11:00am to 12:00pm with mass to follow at 12:00pm. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will immediately follow mass.



