Slater, Jacqueline L., age 65 of Dayton, passed away on June 16th, 2024. There will be a visitation for family and friends at The Mt. Pisgah Church on July 8th, 2024 at 1 Diamond Avenue in Dayton, OH, from 10:30-11:00AM with a funeral service starting at 11:00AM. Interment will follow services at West Memory Gardens in Moraine, OH. Refer to glicklerfuneralhome.com for more information.

