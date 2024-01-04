Slone, Barbara H.



Barbara H. Slone, age 70, of Xenia, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 31, 2023 at her residence. She was born July 2, 1953 in Louisville, KY the daughter of James W. and Dorothy Louise (Thomasson) Holt.



In addition to her parents Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Slone on November 15, 2022. She is survived by her son: Joshua Slone (Lisa Jones) of Spring Valley; step son: Jason Moberly (Cory Anders) of Houston, TX; grandchildren: Emma Slone and Jilyssa Reger; brother: James W. Holt, Jr. of Louisville, KY; extended family: Makayli and Myleigh Marinelli; and a host of extended family members and friends.



Barb was currently an accountant with Ohio Gravure Technologies with nearly 40 years of service. She graduated from the University of Kentucky. Barb loved the farm she and Gary had together, raising their horses, cows and pigs. She was also a member of the Xenia Moose Lodge.



Services will be held 11:30 AM Monday, January 8, 2024 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com