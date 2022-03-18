SLONE, Ed



Sept. 29, 1929 ~ March 9, 2022



Ed Slone, age 92, passed away in Oxford, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Ed was born to the late Floyd and Armelda Slone in Hazard,



Kentucky, on September 29, 1929. He was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church of Hamilton. He retired from



Miami University after many years of service.



Ed is survived by brother Ted (Carol) Slone of Oxford, Ohio, and sister Mary Smith of Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Ed was preceded in death by wife Ida Slone; sisters Stella Coots, Emma Jean Monday, Ella Mae Messer, Carrie Terrell and Martha Cody; and brother Bobby Ellis Slone.



He leaves a special niece Phyllis Feltner of Hazard, Kentucky, and nephew Bobby Ellis Slone, Jr. of California and many more nieces and nephews.



A visitation for Ed will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11 am until time of funeral service at 12 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio, with burial



immediately following at Butler County Memorial Park.

