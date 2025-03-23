Sloneker, Carolyn F.



Carolyn F. Sloneker age 88 passed away Thursday March 20, 2025. She was born April 29, 1936 to the late Samuel and Loraine Kautz and was a teacher for Hamilton City schools as a dedicated educator, was an avid Buckeyes fan, and her biggest joy came from spending time with her great grandchildren. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Cindy (Gary) Hendrickson; three grandchildren Nick (Ashley) Hendrickson, Brittany (Shelby) Richards, Sarah (Ben) Moore; four great grandchildren Landon Richards, Wyatt Richards, Brady Hendrickson, Kennedy Moore; one sister Sandy Downie and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years Roy Sloneker; son Jeffrey (Christina) Sloneker and brother Michael Kautz. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday March 25, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Gidget Collins officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Edgewood High School 3045 Busenbark Rd Trenton, Ohio 45067 or Seven Mile Presbyterian Church 3112 Main St Seven Mile, Ohio 45062. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



