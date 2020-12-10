SMART, Michael H.



Michael H. Smart, age 68, of Miamisburg, passed away December 4, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1952, in Dayton, to the late Howard and Goldie (Bartley) Smart.



He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Harold) Bartley; nephew and niece, Brad Leu and GiGi Galvez.



Mike graduated from Fairview High School.



Mike's wishes were to have no services and be cremated.



To share a memory of Mike or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.


